States most & least affected by the government shutdown

As the government shutdown drags into its third day, many federal workers around the country are on standstill until the issues get resolved, but some are more affected than others, according to a new report.

Continue Reading Below

Personal finance website WalletHub.com compared six key metrics in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ranging from each state’s share of federal jobs and contracts to the percentage of kids covered by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to see which states are impacted the most—and the least.

Overall, reds states are less affected than blue states on average and Wisconsin had the lowest share of federal jobs at 1.03%, according to the report.

Here are the top 10 most and least affected states by the government shutdown.



Top 10 States Most Affected by the Government Shutdown

1) District of Columbia

2) Maryland

3) Virginia

4) Alaska

5) Hawaii

6) New Mexico

7) Montana

8) Oklahoma

9) California

10) Alabama

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Top 10 States Least Affected by the Government Shutdown

42) North Dakota

43) North Carolina

44) Illinois

45) Iowa

46) Tennessee

47) Ohio

48) Delaware

49) Indiana

50) Michigan

51) Minnesota

