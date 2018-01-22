States most & least affected by the government shutdown

As the government shutdown drags into its third day, many federal workers around the country are on standstill until the issues get resolved, but some are more affected than others, according to a new report.
Continue Reading Below
Personal finance website WalletHub.com compared six key metrics in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ranging from each state’s share of federal jobs and contracts to the percentage of kids covered by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to see which states are impacted the most—and the least.
Overall, reds states are less affected than blue states on average and Wisconsin had the lowest share of federal jobs at 1.03%, according to the report.
Here are the top 10 most and least affected states by the government shutdown.
Top 10 States Most Affected by the Government Shutdown
1) District of Columbia
2) Maryland
3) Virginia
4) Alaska
5) Hawaii
6) New Mexico
7) Montana
8) Oklahoma
9) California
10) Alabama
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 States Least Affected by the Government Shutdown
42) North Dakota
43) North Carolina
44) Illinois
45) Iowa
46) Tennessee
47) Ohio
48) Delaware
49) Indiana
50) Michigan
51) Minnesota