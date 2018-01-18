GoDaddy, NASCAR’s Danica Patrick reunite for farewell races

Danica Patrick will compete in the last two races of her career this year—the Daytona 500 in February and the Indianapolis 500 in May—dubbed the “Danica Double.”

Continue Reading Below

Patrick will reunite with sponsor GoDaddy, a key sponsor early on in her career as an IndyCar driver and through her transition to NASCAR, for the final two races

“I’m back to GoDaddy Green. They were just such an amazing company and such a big part of my career. We like to argue about who was more important to who, which I think is a great argument,” Patrick told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.” “But GoDaddy to me has been instrumental in my brand and awareness and so it seems so fitting, so appropriate to be back in green for these last two races of my career.”

Patrick says it feels like her brand and GoDaddy have really grown up together and pointed to the importance of the company’s Super Bowl commercials

“More Super Bowl commercials than any other celebrity, that branding, the sponsor has to activate if they want to get a benefit and GoDaddy has been the best at doing that,” she said.

Patrick then responded to questions if there would be a GoDaddy commercial in this year’s Super Bowl.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“That would be amazing, I’m not sure what the plans are. I do think the clock is ticking for a Super Bowl commercial,” she said.

Along with her clothing line, book and wine, Patrick weighed in on what else may be in store for her post-racing career.

“I’d love to have a cooking show … there’s been a lot of pitches to do like [a] tailgating kind of cooking show, but I don’t think that’s my fit,” the NASCAR driver said.