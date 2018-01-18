Amazon announces its list of 20 candidates for second headquarters

While the race is far from over, Amazon (AMZN) announced Thursday it has narrowed down its list of 238 proposals from across to the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to 20 candidates, who all hope they will get a chance to become the e-commerce giant’s second headquarters.

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” Holly Sullivan at Amazon Public Policy said in a statement. “Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”



Amazon said it evaluated each of the proposals based on the criteria outlined in the request for proposal (RFP) to create the list of finalists that will continue on to the next stage.



Over the next couple months, the company said it plans to work with each of the candidate locations to dive deeper into their proposals as well as evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company’s hiring plans. Amazon added that it expects to make a final decision this year.



Amazon’s new HQ2 will a be complete headquarters, with plans to invest over $5 billion and create as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Here is the list of the 20 metropolitan areas that are moving to the next phase (in alphabetical order):

- Atlanta, Ga.

- Austin, Texas

- Boston, Mass.

- Chicago, Ill.

- Columbus, Ohio

- Dallas, Texas

- Denver, Colo.

- Indianapolis, Ind.

- Los Angeles, Calif.

- Miami, Fla.

- Montgomery County, Md.

- Nashville, Tenn.

- Newark, N.J.

- New York City, N.Y.

- Northern Virginia, Va.

- Philadelphia, Pa.

- Pittsburgh, Pa.

- Raleigh, N.C.

- Toronto, Ontario

- Washington, D.C.

