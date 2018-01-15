Flu-pocalypse? Why scientists are scrambling to make a 'universal influenza vaccine'

Flu season is already shaping up to be one of the worst seasons in over a decade, claiming the lives of nearly 20 children across the U.S. and 7% of senior deaths over the last month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the reasons for the massive outbreak this year, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is that it involves the dreaded H3N2, a strain of the influenza that isn’t “very well-matched” with the current vaccines that are being distributed across the U.S.

“In the making of the vaccine as it was being grown in eggs (which is the main way that we make vaccines), it got mutilated a bit, so it drifted away from a really, really good match, and on any given year with influenza unlike other viruses like measles and polio, where the ethnicity is 98% to 99%, even in a very good year the influenza vaccine is only about 60% effective. And, the projection of how effective it is going to be against the H3N2 this year is about 30%, [but] we don’t know for sure until the end of the season, but that is way it’s starting to look,” Fauci told FOX Business.

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi (SA), who is one of the largest makers of flu vaccines, told FOX Business that it has been “continuously focused on improving influenza vaccines” over the years.

“This is evident in our introduction of Fluzone High-Dose Influenza vaccine, the first and only flu vaccine shown to have superior efficacy against influenza compared to Fluzone vaccine in adults 65 and older, and our recent acquisition of Protein Sciences, which has developed a recombinant DNA technology system for the production of recombinant proteins. The company additionally has ongoing efforts to develop a broadly protective influenza vaccine that would be effective despite natural mutation (or genetic changes) of flu strains over time,” the company said.

Additionally, Sanofi has partnered with a startup called Berg that is currently using artificial intelligence to understand and enhance the efficiency of vaccines.

“Sanofi is working with Berg so that the blood samples and clinical data from patients who have been vaccinated can be analyzed to assess elements in biology that predict who the vaccine may work more effectively for,” Niven Narain, CEO and co-founder of Berg, told FOX Business. “The outcome of the project will drive more precision in vaccine technology and allow patients to be vaccinated by their biological profile rather than just a guess from which strain may be more prominent on a given year.”



Another big maker of vaccines, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the effectiveness of flu vaccines this year and how it plans to improve them going forward.

Still, Fauci warns that despite potential ineffectiveness, Americans should still get vaccinated because any degree of protection is “still better than no protection at all.”

Additionally, he adds as a society, including all the big pharma companies and scientists who work on the vaccines, it is essential that we transform how we make vaccines in the future.

“Not how we make them but what the end game of the vaccine is. In other words, the vaccines that we make, we have to modify them essentially every year because the influenza virus drifts or changes from year to year, and sometimes it changes a lot and sometimes when it makes a major change that is when you get a pandemic,” Fauci adds. “We have to make a universal influenza vaccine, which means a vaccine that induces a response against that part of the virus that doesn’t change from year to year.”

Fauci said the good news is that many bio tech companies are already starting to work on this type of vaccine and “there are a bunch of candidates currently in early stage studies that are starting to look like they can induce a response that is much broader as opposed to one particular strain, but that is going to likely take several years until we have a vaccine like that on the market.”