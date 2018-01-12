Trade jobs aren’t dead, we need to spread awareness: Mike Rowe

Jobs have long been defined by two categories: White collar and blue collar jobs. But IBM trying to redefine how careers are classified by coining a new category: “New Collar” jobs.

The term “New Collar” job, was coined by IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, it represents a mix between a professional career and a trade job.

“The Way I Heard It” Podcast host Mike Rowe on Friday said that people should stop using occupational classifications to differentiate workers and why trade jobs are still desired in the U.S.

“It’s really not about the color of collars. We’ve got to get passed the labels that get people thinking very, very specifically and all too often very, very narrowly about what the opportunity is,” he told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

In the latest jobs report, the construction industry added 30,000 jobs last month, while manufacturers added 25,000 jobs.

Rowe said that spreading awareness is key to helping Americans discover trade jobs.

“We just have to talk to the part of the country whose become convinced that opportunity is dead. It’s not, it’s alive, it’s well, it’s robust, it might not be in your exact zip code, but there’s never been more opportunity out there for people who are willing to work and apply a skill that’s actually in demand,” he said.

Rowe compared how the cost of his own degree in 1985 has spiked since he graduated.

“They are two entirely different things, but one thing is for sure it’s more expensive than it’s ever been, my degree back in 1984 today costs $80,000 back than it cost $12,000. It was a modest degree, but obviously the costs are out of control, but the need is there,” he said.

Most of the time individuals Rowe said, are responsible for training themselves in order to achieve success.

“It’s always has to be the individual. Now sometimes it’s the individual in the company and sometimes it’s the individual government and many times it’s the individual looking for a job,” he said.

