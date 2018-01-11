Floyd Mayweather takes on fitness industry with new virtual reality venture

On Monday, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather unveiled his “Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Virtual Reality Program” at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The program allows users to train with a virtual Mayweather, and goes through the workout routines that helped the former champ stay in top shape throughout his boxing career.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman, the boxer discussed what the future holds for his virtual reality venture.

“It’s fun, you can have fun, but you also can burn a lot of calories. Your health is your wealth,” Mayweather said. “With the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, I will reveal all of the secrets.”

The “Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Virtual Reality” is a 12-week program that takes users through a series of workouts that get progressively harder over the course of the plan.

“We look forward to opening 500 gyms around the world. First the virtual reality, the head set and everything will be inside the gym, then we’ll move into homes, where you can do it in your bedroom or the living room,” he said.

Undoubtingly the boxer has accumulated mass amounts of wealth from his infamous boxing career and was considered one of the highest paid athletes in the world. The sports icon said that becoming a businessman helped him achieve billionaire status and anticipates the virtual program will be a success, thanks to the help of his team at Mayweather Boxing + Fitness.

“Everything takes patience, it’s all about believing. The team that I have behind me, have been successful over 20 years. Everything that the team that’s behind me has touched has turned to gold,” he said.