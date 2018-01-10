Floyd Mayweather takes on fitness industry with new virtual reality venture

On Monday, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather unveiled his “Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Virtual Reality program” at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The program allows users to train with a virtual Mayweather, and goes through the workout routines that helped the former champ stay in top shape throughout his boxing career.

In an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman, the boxer discusses what the future holds for his virtual reality venture.

“It’s fun, you can have fun, but you also can burn a lot of calories. Your health is your wealth,” Mayweather said. “With the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, I will reveal all of the secrets.”

The boxing legend joins “Countdown to the Closing Bell” Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.