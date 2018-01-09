Tom Brady to star in Facebook series about training, family life

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will offer a rare glimpse into his personal life in “Tom vs. Time,” a new digital-only documentary series set to stream on Facebook Watch, according to a press release Tuesday.

Created by filmmaker Gotham Chopra, the six-part series will show how Brady, 40, prepares himself to play football at a high level at a time when most players are ready to retire. The docu-series will also delve into the notoriously private NFL star’s relationship with his family and other off-field obligations.

“I have thought for many years how cool it would be to show fans other aspects of my life and interact with them in a different way,” Brady said in a statement. “I have been a part of features in magazines, newspapers and TV shows, but I’ve never tried anything like what we decided to do with this docu-series. I hope fans enjoy seeing what we captured. Gotham is a great storyteller. I think he was able to capture the essence of my off-field life and the love I have for the game of football and my family.”

The first episode of “Tom vs. Time” will be released in the near future, according to a representative for Religion of Sports, a media platform co-founded by Chopra and Brady. The representative declined to say exactly when the show would debut.

The Facebook Watch series will extend Brady’s relationship with the social media platform. The Patriots star runs a popular Facebook page that has more than four million followers.

Aside from Brady’s new series, Facebook has partnered with LaVar Ball and his sons on “Ball in the Family,” a digital reality series that recently kicked off its second season. The social media platform also has agreements in place to live-stream Champions League soccer matches and NCAA basketball games.