Amazon's Bezos shakes up world's richest list

By Personal Finance FOXBusiness

A combination photo shows (top, L-R) Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Amancio Ortega, (bottom, L-R) Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Carlos Slim and Michael Bloomberg.

A combination photo shows (top, L-R) Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Amancio Ortega, (bottom, L-R) Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Carlos Slim and Michael Bloomberg. (REUTERS/File Photos )

Within the first two weeks of the new year, Amazon’s (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos has already managed to swipe the world’s richest title from Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates, who has held the position for nearly two decades.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Bezos’ net worth rose to $105 billion on Monday, surpassing Gates’ $93.3 billion net worth, officially giving the retail entrepreneur a near $12 billion lead.

Here’s a list of the top 10 richest people in the world, according to Bloomberg’s list.

  • 1. Jeff Bezos $105 billion, U.S., Amazon

  • 2. Bill Gates $93.3 billion, U.S., formerly Microsoft

  • 3. Warren Buffett $87.2 billion, U.S., Berkshire Hathaway

  • 4. Mark Zuckerberg $77.5 billion, U.S., Facebook

  • 5. Amancio Ortega $76 billion, Spain, Zara

  • 6. Carlos Slim $64.1 billion, Mexico, America Movil

  • 7. Bernard Arnault, $62.4 billion, France, LVMH

  • 8. Larry Page, $54.9 billion, U.S., Google

  • 9. Larry Ellison, $54.7 billion, U.S., Oracle Corporation

  • 10. Sergey Brin, $53.5 billion, U.S., Google

