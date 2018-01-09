Amazon's Bezos shakes up world's richest list

Within the first two weeks of the new year, Amazon’s (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos has already managed to swipe the world’s richest title from Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates, who has held the position for nearly two decades.
Continue Reading Below
According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Bezos’ net worth rose to $105 billion on Monday, surpassing Gates’ $93.3 billion net worth, officially giving the retail entrepreneur a near $12 billion lead.
Here’s a list of the top 10 richest people in the world, according to Bloomberg’s list.
-
1. Jeff Bezos $105 billion, U.S., Amazon
-
2. Bill Gates $93.3 billion, U.S., formerly Microsoft
-
3. Warren Buffett $87.2 billion, U.S., Berkshire Hathaway
-
4. Mark Zuckerberg $77.5 billion, U.S., Facebook
-
5. Amancio Ortega $76 billion, Spain, Zara
-
6. Carlos Slim $64.1 billion, Mexico, America Movil
-
7. Bernard Arnault, $62.4 billion, France, LVMH
-
8. Larry Page, $54.9 billion, U.S., Google
-
9. Larry Ellison, $54.7 billion, U.S., Oracle Corporation
-
10. Sergey Brin, $53.5 billion, U.S., Google
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT