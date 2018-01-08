Trump at College Football Championship; won't be seeing national anthem protests: Lou Holtz

President Trump will attend the College Football National Championship game tonight between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

The president has been a harsh critic of the national anthem protests that have taken place before NFL games started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the 2016 season. But, former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz says there are a couple reasons why the national anthem protests have not been an issue at college football games. Holtz told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.,” “Number one the band has a... pre-game show and they culminate with the national anthem, you don’t want your team out there watching the band.”

So beautiful....Show this picture to the NFL players who still kneel! https://t.co/tJLM1tvbvb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

Holtz says the other reason is that coaches warn the team about the rules before the season even begins.

“You would tell your football team at the beginning of the year, ‘you are not going to use this football team to promote any cause other than our university.’”

According to Holtz, though the players have a right as individuals to promote their causes, they don’t as part of the team.

“You have a choice, these are our rules, you choose whether you want to play or not but we aren’t going to change our rules just to appease you.”