CES 2018: 6 CEOs set to speak at tech convention

Some of the world’s foremost business leaders will be featured this week at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The annual convention formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show annually serves as a testing and preview ground for the newest gadgets, automobile concepts and burgeoning sectors like artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. This year’s event begins on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and runs through Friday, Jan. 12. More than 170,000 people are expected to attend CES, according to Billboard.

CES also features keynote addresses from top CEOs in the tech sector. This year, business leaders are expected to comment on everything from mobile innovation to the future of television.

FOX Business breaks down which CEOs will be in attendance and what they are expected to discuss.