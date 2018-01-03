Tesla Model 3 sets new cannonball run record from LA to NYC

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) delivery of its new Model 3 electric car fleet fell short of Wall Street’s estimates in the fourth quarter and reported production issues have clouded public opinion of the company’s newest sedan.

But two drivers are not putting the brakes on the electric car maker's potential as they attempt the fastest trip ever across the United States in an electric vehicle.

The Drive editor-at-large Alex Roy and the car’s owner, Daniel Zorrilla, drove a Tesla Model 3 across country from Los Angeles to New York City in 50 hours, 16 minutes and 32 seconds, setting another Cannonball Run record for an electric vehicle.

“Now we have electric cars and these are the future and so someone [has to] go out and show that these things can actually get across country in a real decent speed,” Roy said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

The pair drove approximately 2,860 miles from Redondo Beach, California to its final destination, the Red Ball garage in New York City, at speeds ranging from 120 to 140 miles per hour.

“We had a spotter plane flying overhead looking for police, rating us the police locations, night visions, binoculars, scanner, it’s like a military operation,” Roy said.

Roy and Zorrilla spent just over $100 in total charging costs and kept the heater off in the car to save battery life.