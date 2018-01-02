Food Network star: Vegans not welcome in my restaurant

Food Network star Willie Degel, owner of the Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse chain in New York City, said on Tuesday the vegan craze has not had a significant impact on his restaurant business.

Continue Reading Below

“We are a carnivore haven,” Degel told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.” “If you want to get your meat game on and you want that iron and you love meat … that’s what you do here.”

Degel added he has no intention of “reinventing” his steakhouse to cater to vegans.

“If you’re a vegan and you come to Uncle Jack’s we have some things for you, but I really don’t even want you. I want to tell the vegan, ‘take a walk, don’t come in my door,’” he said.

Degel who is best known as the host of “Restaurant Stakeout,” also weighed in on minimum wage increases.

The lowest wage workers in 18 states will see more money in their paychecks, but Degel said minimum wage increases over the last four years are “crushing” the restaurant industry.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“The restaurant hospitality industry takes a lot of people to perform our show,” he said. “So it’s basically crushing us. It’s taking our profits and they are disappearing.”