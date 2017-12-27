Kim Kardashian got a whole bunch of stock for Christmas from Kanye, here's a look

Kanye West literally “stocked up” his wife, Kim Kardashian West, with gifts for Christmas this year.

The hip-hop star surprised the reality star with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of shares to top companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (APPL).

“Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks. I’m like, ‘That’s so sweet, thanks!” Kim Kardashian West said in an Instagram video posted Tuesday.

“But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock,” she continued. Both clips had the caption, “best husband alert!”



According the post, the Disney stock was valued at approximately $100,000, giving Kardashian West, 920 shares worth.

The Adidas certificate indicated 995 shares, which would total approximately $169,498 worth per the $170.35 value per share on Wednesday. However, the rest of the stock values, including Amazon and Apple, were hidden.

Overall, it has been a record year for U.S. stock markets—with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting 24,000 for the first time—with Netflix, Apple and Amazon shares all up around 50% year-to-date.