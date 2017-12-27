Best credit card offers for 2018

Cash back on purchases, accumulating travel miles and cards that can benefit college students are among the most common offers that people look for.

Searching for the best credit card with the best rewards may seem like a tough task given the number of options available on the market today.

1. Travel Rewards Users can earn twice the miles on all purchases when using the Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard. After spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 90 days, the user will receive 40,000 bonus miles – enough to redeem for a $400 travel statement credit toward an eligible travel purchase. A user will get 5% miles back to use toward their next redemption, each time they redeem. Miles won’t expire so long as the account is open, active and in good standing. Consumers must have a credit score of 750-850 to be approved for the card. KEY APRS AND FEES: Purchase Intro APR: Not offered

Transfer Intro APR: 0% for 12 months

Regular APR: 16.99%-23.99% (V)

Annual Fee: None for the first year, $89 after

Balance Transfer Fee: 3% (minimum $5)

2. Cash Back Citi Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer—allows users to earn cash back twice on every purchase – unlimited 1% cash back when buying, plus another 1% back when they pay. Consumers also benefit from not being charged an annual fee. A credit score of 700-749 is required for the card. KEY APRS AND FEES: Purchase Intro APR: Not offered

Transfer Intro APR: 0% for 18 months

Regular APR: 14.74%-24.74% (V)

Annual Fee: $0

Balance Transfer Fee: 3% (minimum $5)

3. 0% Purchases The Citi Diamond Preferred Card does not offer any rewards, but after 21 months, it offers the longest 0% introductory term on the general-consumer credit card market. The 0% rate also applies to balance transfers and new transactions. WalletHub recommends using a credit card calculator to determine the monthly payments a user will need to make in order to pay off the balance, otherwise, regular rates will begin to erode one’s savings. Consumers will need a credit score of 700-749 in order to be approved for this card. KEY APRS AND FEES: Purchase Intro APR: 0% for 21 months

Transfer Intro APR: 0% for 21 months

Regular APR: 14.24%-24.24% (V)

Annual Fee: $0

Balance Transfer Fee: 3% (minimum $5)

4. Balance Transfers The Chase Slate card allows consumers to avoid fees and finances charges while getting out of debt much faster. Balance-transfer fees can be avoided if users finish the transaction within 60 days of opening the account. If not, the user must pay 5% on the amount transferred. And, if Slate is used for spending, there won’t be any interest charges for the first 15 months, albeit that consumers make on-time minimum payments. The Chase Slate card requires a credit score of 700-749 or better and offers no rewards. KEY APRS AND FEES: Purchase Intro APR: 0% for 15 months

Transfer Intro APR: 0% for 15 months

Regular APR: 15.99%-24.74% (V)

Annual Fee: $0

Balance Transfer Fee: $0 intro fee on transfers made within 60 days of account opening

5. Students With a “limited history” credit score (less than three years of credit history) required for the Journey Student Rewards from Capital One card, WalletHub ranks it as the best option for college students, especially for those who are looking to earn rewards on textbooks, gas or groceries. The card pays users $150 for spending $500 within the first 90 days and doesn’t charge an annual fee. Consumers can earn 1% cash back on all purchases, which can be increased to 1.25% if payments are made on-time. However, for students studying or traveling abroad, beware: There is a 3% foreign transaction fee. KEY APRS AND FEES: Purchase Intro APR: Not offered

Transfer Intro APR: Not offered

Regular APR: 24.99% (V)

Annual Fee: None

Balance Transfer Fee: None

6. Newcomers Due to its “limited history” credit requirement, the Capital One Platinum Credit Card tops the list for consumers who are new to the credit card market and who are looking to build their credit score. The card doesn’t offer any rewards, but allows users to access a higher credit line after making the first five monthly payments on time, while not charging an annual fee. KEY APRS AND FEES: Purchase Intro APR: Not offered

Transfer Intro APR: Not offered

Regular APR: 24.99% (V)

Annual Fee: None

Balance Transfer Fee: None