'Pro-America' Black Rifle Coffee becoming popular among conservatives, founder says

Black Rifle Coffee Company is not where you go to get your average cup of Joe. The Salt Lake City-based venture is making waves with high-quality coffee while taking a pro-Trump, pro-gun and pro-military stance.

The company’s founder, Evan Hafer said his coffee is becoming very popular among conservatives.

“Progressives hate me and conservatives love me. So if you’re pro-American, pro-America you’re going to love my coffee,” Hafer told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

The former Army Special Forces vet started roasting coffee in 2006 so he could have fresh coffee while deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. Hafer said his passion for coffee, coupled with his military experience, is how Black Rifle was created.

“The black rifles we carry in the military, they are life-saving equipment … However, progressives were villainizing and making this name black rifles … they were just saying the most atrocious things about them,” he said. “So I thought, okay, here’s something that I can do, which is, these are my two passions and I’m going to fuse them together. At the same time, I’ll just alienate and make a stand and tell people exactly where we are at.”

Hafer added there is a 50% hire ratio for veterans and more than 200 years of combined military service at Black Rifle Coffee.