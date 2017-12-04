Bill Gates' top 5 books of 2017

Billionaire Bill Gates reads about 50 books each year, which he says has been critical to his success, his reign as the world’s richest man, and his overall wellbeing.

Continue Reading Below

Over the last several years, it has become a tradition for the Microsoft co-founder (MSFT) to release his top five books of the year on his blog, GateNotes.

“Although I’m lucky that I get to meet with a lot of interesting people and visit fascinating places through my work, I still think books are the best way to explore new topics that interest you,” Gates wrote Monday.

Here are Bill Gates’ favorite books this year and why.

1) “The Best We Could Do,” by Thi Bui.

Gate’s Review: “This gorgeous graphic novel is a deeply personal memoir that explores what it means to be a parent and a refugee. The author’s family fled Vietnam in 1978. After giving birth to her own child, she decides to learn more about her parents’ experiences growing up in a country torn apart by foreign occupiers.”



2) “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” by Matthew Desmond.

Gate’s Review: “If you want a good understanding of how the issues that cause poverty are intertwined, you should read this book about the eviction crisis in Milwaukee. Desmond has written a brilliant portrait of Americans living in poverty. He gave me a better sense of what it is like to be poor in this country than anything else I have read.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT



3) “Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death, and Jazz Chickens,” by Eddie Izzard.

Gate’s Review: “Izzard’s personal story is fascinating: he survived a difficult childhood and worked relentlessly to overcome his lack of natural talent and become an international star. If you’re a huge fan of him like I am, you’ll love this book. His written voice is very similar to his stage voice, and I found myself laughing out loud several times while reading it.”



4) “The Sympathizer,” by Viet Thanh Nguyen.

Gate’s Review: “Most of the books I’ve read and movies I’ve seen about the Vietnam War focused on the American perspective. Nguyen’s award-winning novel offers much-needed insight into what it was like to be Vietnamese and caught between both sides. Despite how dark it is, The Sympathizer is a gripping story about a double agent and the trouble he gets himself into.”



5) “Energy and Civilization: A History,” by Vaclav Smil.

Gate’s Review: “Smil is one of my favorite authors, and this is his masterpiece. He lays out how our need for energy has shaped human history—from the era of donkey-powered mills to today’s quest for renewable energy. It’s not the easiest book to read, but at the end you’ll feel smarter and better informed about how energy innovation alters the course of civilizations.”