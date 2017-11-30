Applebee's offers $1 Long Island Iced Teas through year's end

Restaurant chain Applebee’s is keeping things “L.I.T.” this December, offering customers the chance to save money on a popular cocktail.

Continue Reading Below

The company announced Thursday it would offer customers Long Island Iced Teas, otherwise known by the company as “Dollar L.I.T.,” for $1 for the rest of the year.

The drink features a new mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix, blended with cola. Applebee’s said the dollar drinks will be available all day, every day at participating locations. However, the deal is available to dine-in customers only.

In October, the company offered $1 margaritas as part of its national celebration of Applebee's Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

The restaurant chain, which has faced recent struggles, saw its same-store sales fall 7.7% in the most recent quarter. Its parent company, DineEquity Inc. (DIN), announced in August it would close about 105 to 135 Applebee’s locations—more than it expected—by the end of fiscal 2017.

DineEquity’s stock is down nearly 40% this year.