NBC fires Matt Lauer over 'inappropriate sexual behavior'

“Today” show host Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, the company announced on Wednesday.

The news comes after the company received a “detailed complaint” from a colleague on Monday night, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a statement.

"It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment," Lack said.

Lauer’s co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the announcement Wednesday morning on “Today,” calling it a “sad morning here at ‘Today’ and NBC News.”

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

“We are heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for Matt, he is my dear, dear friend and my partner. And he is beloved by many, many people here. And I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story, and any other women who have their own stories to tell,” Guthrie added.

Lack said the incident was the first complaint about Lauer’s behavior “in the over twenty years” he’s been at NBC News.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack said.

President Donald Trump reacted via Twitter, shortly after the announcement was made.

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!” Trump said.