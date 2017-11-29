The hottest cars at the 2017 LA Auto Show

Sport-utility vehicles stole the spotlight at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday.

With consumers flocking to SUVs, automakers including Jeep, Lincoln, Lexus and Subaru rolled out new or redesigned models. Jeep took the wraps off a restyled Wrangler, while Subaru rejoined the market for three-row family haulers with the Ascent.

SUV sales continue to climb this year despite mostly flat demand across the entire industry. Sales of light trucks, including pickups, vans and SUVs, are up 4.3% through October, according to Autodata. Total sales have slipped 1.7%, led by a 10.4% decline in passenger cars.

The LA Auto Show also showcased the latest sports cars, highlighted by General Motors’ (GM) most powerful Corvette to date.