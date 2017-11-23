NFL Thanksgiving TV schedule: Vikings, Cowboys headline holiday games

The division-leading Minnesota Vikings and the struggling Dallas Cowboys headline the NFL’s annual Thanksgiving triple-header on Thursday.

The Vikings (8-2) will travel to Ford Field in Detroit to face off against the Lions (6-4), their NFC North rival. Minnesota enters the holiday game in first place after winning their last six consecutive contests. The Lions are one of just two teams to defeat the Vikings so far this season.

A fixture on the NFL’s Thanksgiving schedule, the Lions have won their last four games on Turkey Day, including last year’s contest against the Vikings. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are set to broadcast the game on Fox, with Erin Andrews providing sideline updates.

“Playing meaningful football on Thanksgiving is a whole lot of fun,” quarterback Matthew Stafford told Fox Sports. “This year should be no different. Any time you win on Thanksgiving, it’s a blast. The turkey tastes a whole lot better.”

The Cowboys (5-5) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) in the second game of the day, which is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Dallas enters the contest on a losing streak after losing its first two games without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is currently serving a six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence.

The game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will occur amid an ongoing feud between outspoken Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and other NFL owners over a proposed contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Jones is challenging the league’s compensation committee over its handling of the negotiations, arguing that the six-person team has misled the league’s other owners about the contract’s terms.

The third and final game of the day will feature the New York Giants (2-8) and the Washington Redskins (4-6) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The NFC East clash is set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET. While the game is airing on a Thursday night, it will not be available on Amazon (AMZN) Prime, the NFL’s Thursday Night Football streaming partner.

The NFL isn’t the only viewing option for sports fans on Thanksgiving. In college football, the Ole Miss Rebels will face the 16th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET.

A full breakdown of Thursday’s Thanksgiving sporting events can be found below.

Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at Detroit Lions (6-4): 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) at Dallas Cowboys (5-5): 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, CBS Sports Live

New York Giants (2-8) at Washington Redskins (4-6): 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC, NBC Sports Live

Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN