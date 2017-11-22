Stephen Baldwin on Hollywood sexual harassment controversy: Tip of the iceberg

The sexual harassment controversy that first began with producer Harvey Weinstein has continued to expand, even reaching politics with allegations against Sen. Al Franken and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The latest allegations, against Pixar executive John Lasseter, lead him to take a six-month leave of absence.

Actor, producer and director Stephen Baldwin weighed in on the sexual harassment scandals rocking Hollywood during an interview on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.”

“Yes, [it’s the] tip of the iceberg, because in the culture and the industry of Hollywood this has been pervasive, like in politics as we’re clearly seeing,” Baldwin told Stuart Varney.

But Baldwin also cautioned not to rush to judgement until all the facts are in.

“I also think that we got to be really careful with this because this, just like there’s bad guys doing bad stuff who deserve judgement, there’s going to be some people that are making stuff up and causing trouble and getting even with people and it’s kind of difficult right now.”

According to Baldwin, sexual harassment is not something only committed by men in Hollywood.

“There’s lots of women executives that you’d be surprised in different industries what has transpired. I’ve had that,” he said.

Baldwin explained that after he was in the 1995 movie “The Usual Suspects,” some female producers made comments on how “we get you up the rung of the ladder here.”

Though Baldwin says he never did anything, the female executives implied he could boost is career if he did.

“It was an invitation to have my career be helped, etc., etc., if I played the game,” he said.