Cyber hackers troll for Thanksgiving shoppers: 5 tips to stay safe

As the Thanksgiving deals roll in, followed by Black Friday and then Cyber Monday, ‘tis the season for fraudsters to steal from you.

Americans are expected to spend a total of $929 billion this holiday season, as forecasted by eMarketer. Of that total, 11.5% or $107 billion will come from online sales, the most on record.

No wonder thieves all around the globe love this time of year as they prepare to pull off an estimated 50 million global fraud attempts, as reported by Infosecurity magazine.

Whether it be credit card fraud, infiltrating your bank account or simple identify theft, shoppers in-store and/or online, are at risk.

You can protect yourself using these five tips by as told to FOXBusiness.com by Robert Siciliano, security analyst at Hotpot Shield.