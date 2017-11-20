A Black Friday road map for shoppers

Here’s a “Black Friday road map” on who’s open and where to snag the biggest deals.

It’s here—the biggest shopping day of the year, where top retailers compete to lure early bird holiday shoppers with the best deals in town. The key for customers, however, is knowing exactly where and when to strike to get the lowest ticket price.

1. Walmart Opens: Big box retailer Walmart (WMT) will be open all day on Thanksgiving Day but Black Friday deals don’t start until 12:01 a.m. online on Thanksgiving morning and until 6 p.m. in stores. Top Deals: Smart TVs like an LG 49-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $328, an Element 39-inch Class Smart TV for $125 and a Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV for $998 ($300 savings). Toys and games including an exclusive Hatchimals Golden Lynx Egg for $49.88 and a Frozen Sleigh 12-Volt Ride-On for $198.



2. Sears Opens: The struggling retailer plans to open as 6 p.m. until midnight on Thanksgiving. Some locations will stay closed, however all stores plan to reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. All deals will also be available online all day Thanksgiving through 2 p.m. on Black Friday. Top Deals: Kenmore French door refrigerator for $899.99, regular 1899.99. Craftsman dual stage snow throwers for $399.99 as well as discounted Serta and Sealy mattresses.



3. Kmart Opens: Kmart plans to open its doors at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Online discounts will be available starting at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 2 p.m. on Black Friday.

Top Deals: A 55-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $500 (save $200) or luxurious 1,000 thread count sheets for $20 (save 30). Barbie dolls will go on sale for $2 (save $5 to $8), and some small kitchen appliances will be 50% off.

