These states lost the most jobs in 2017

While the unemployment rate continues to decline under President Donald Trump, hitting 4.1%, the lowest since 2000, there are certain industries—and states—that continue to experience job losses.

GoBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to track the number of employees in non-farm industries in each state from August 2016 to August 2017, to find out what states are experiencing the biggest employment drops.

Here’s a look at what industries and states have been affected the most.



Construction Industry

Iowa: 7.3% drop

Nebraska: 2.9% drop

South Dakota: 2.9% drop



Manufacturing Industry

Vermont: 4.4% drop

New York: 4.3% drop

West Virginia: 3.2% drop



Trade, Transportation, and Utilities Industry

West Virginia: 2.9% drop

Delaware: 2.9% drop

Oklahoma: 2% drop

Financial Activities Industry

Hawaii: 3.2% drop

Maine: 2.6% drop

Alaska: 2.5% drop

Professional and Business Services Industry

Wyoming: 3.4% drop

Mississippi: 2.2% drop

Maine: 1.7% drop

Education and Health Services Industry

Wyoming: 0.7% drop

Leisure and Hospitality Industry

Wyoming 3.6% drop

Kansas 2.4% drop

Kentucky 0.9% drop

Government

Hawaii: 3.1% drop

Wyoming: 2.4% drop

New Mexico: 1.8% drop