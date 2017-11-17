Diabetes rises to more than 100 million in the US, costing $850 billion per year globally

The U.S. is dealing with a potential health epidemic as more than 114 million Americans are now living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in the U.S. with nearly one in four adults living with diabetes, and 7.2 million Americans may not be aware they have the condition.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan, Family & Emergency Medicine’s Dr. Janette Nesheiwat said sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets are contributing to the rapid increase in the number of people with diabetes in the U.S.

“Unhealthy foods is usually the contributing factor to diabetes and that’s because unhealthy living, unhealthy foods are cheap, fast and easy to get and it tastes good,” Dr. Nesheiwat said. “It tastes good because it’s loaded with chemicals and preservatives.”

The International Diabetes Federation reports that the number of people living with diabetes worldwide has tripled since 2000, costing $850 billion annually.

According to the CDC, Type 2 diabetes accounts for 90% to 95% of all diabetes cases and is linked to obesity and an inactive lifestyle.

“It is a little bit more difficult to eat healthier because you have to plan in advance, but that’s just a lifestyle change … that you have to make in order to live longer because our health habits now, our lifestyle now plays a role in how long we live,” Dr. Nesheiwat said.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month.