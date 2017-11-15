Pope Francis receives white-and-gold Lamborghini Huracan for charity auction

Pope Francis took delivery of a custom Lamborghini Huracan on Wednesday, but the $200,000 supercar isn’t destined to be the next popemobile.

Continue Reading Below

The Huracan, which was donated by Lamborghini and painted with the papal colors of white and gold, will be auctioned for charity by RM Sotheby’s in London next year.

During a presentation in front of his residence, Pope Francis blessed the car and signed the hood. The sale will support multiple charities, including a fund to rebuild homes and churches destroyed by ISIS, the Holy See announced. Another charity, the Pope John XXIII Community, provides aid for sex-trafficking victims.

This isn’t the first time a new set of wheels with ties to Pope Francis will hit the auction block. In 2014, a Harley-Davidson (HOG) motorcycle signed by the pontiff sold for $327,000. A signed Harley-Davidson jacket went for $77,485. Proceeds benefited a hostel and soup kitchen in Rome.

One of the Fiat 500s that carried Pope Francis around New York during his U.S. visit fetched a reported $300,000 from a philanthropist. The sale supported Catholic schools and charities in the Archdiocese of New York. Another Fiat 500 that provided transport for the pontiff in Philadelphia was sold for $82,000.

Expand / Contract Pope Francis blesses a Lamborghini donated to him by the luxury sports car maker, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The car will be auctioned off by Sotheby's, with the proceeds going to charities including one aimed at helping rebuild Christian communities in Iraq that were devastated by the Islamic State group. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)

The Huracan coupe, powered by a 573-horsepower engine, can hit a top speed of 199 mph and travel from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. The Italian luxury car maker is a division of Volkswagen (VLKAY).