Gene Simmons: Make yourself important like me and success will follow

KISS frontman Gene Simmons has a message for business people who want to succeed: Make yourself important.

Continue Reading Below

“If I didn’t exist today it would be a much sadder world, but it would exist. It would go on very easily … because no one is indispensable it is a double-negative… it sort of means none of us are important,” Simmons said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” while discussing his new book “On Power.” The legendary rock star added that “the only people that are important are the ones that make themselves important.”

Simmons, who is also starting a new firm called Motion Wealth Management, offered tips to be successful in business.

“Forget about 10 rules of success, because there are none, because if everybody followed those 10 rules we’d all be rich and millionaires,” he said.

Simmons said to be successful, begin when you’re young and accept that you will fail.

“Don’t quit your day job. Start an LLC, a limited liability corporation. Take over one of the rooms in your house – the computer you send emails on for business, get your kids involved, get your family involved. Start your own business … and learn about capitalism,” he said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

In his opinion, one should also dress well and choose their friends wisely.

“Don’t hang out with losers—really—it’s called business … Don’t hang out with them, they are not going to help you go up the ladder of success. You will be judged by the company you keep—hang out with cooler, smarter, better looking people—it’s true. Dress like your boss,” Simmons said.