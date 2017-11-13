Emirates unveils new lavish, first-class cabin suites

Emirates is giving passengers a way to experience the feeling of a private jet while onboard a major airliner.

The airline unveiled its new first-class cabin for its Boeing 777 jets at the Dubai Air Show. Boasting a color palette of greys, cream and champagne gold, it is designed to resemble the inside of a sports car, particularly the Mercedes-Benz. The airline and car company also have partnered to provide first-class passengers with a complimentary chauffer service using Mercedes’ S-Class model.

Emirates’ announcement comes about two weeks after Singapore Airlines also revealed its new first-class arrangement.

The 777s with the new features will enter service on Dec. 1 from Dubai to Geneva and Brussels, and tickets aren’t cheap. A roundtrip flight in mid-December from Dubai to Brussels costs more than $9,000.