Penn State's Sandusky payouts top $100M

Penn State University’s payouts to people who allege they were sexually abused by disgraced former football coach Jerry Sandusky topped $100 million this week after the school disclosed an additional $16 million in settlements.

The school previously said it settled with 33 people for $93 million. The new payouts bring the total to $109 million.

It's not clear how many people shared in the latest settlements, which were paid during the 2016-17 school year.

The university also disclosed Friday that it spent at least $4.9 million last year on related internal investigations and costs.

Some of Penn State’s initial legal settlements related to allegations against Sandusky as far back as 1971, ESPN reported. Former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno, who employed Sandusky on his staff, said he did not receive a complaint about his assistant coach’s behavior until 2001. Sandusky was arrested in 2011.

The latest payments mean the school's overall Sandusky-related costs now exceed a quarter-billion dollars.

Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for sexual abuse of boys, including attacks that occurred in campus facilities.

