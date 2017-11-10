Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct amid Netflix, film fallout

Louis C.K. released a statement Friday admitting to the sexual misconduct of five women that was reported in the New York Times Thursday, saying “the stories are true.”

“I want to address the stories told to the New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not,” C.K. tells FOX News in a statement. “These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true.”

The news comes the same day as Netflix (NFLX) announced it’s pulling the plug on the comedian’s second stand-up special.

A Netflix spokesperson tells FOX Business that “the allegations made by several women in the New York Times about Louis C.K.'s behavior are disturbing. Louis's unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand-up special, as had been planned."

On Thursday, C.K’s film distributor, The Orchard, abruptly canceled the New York premiere of his upcoming film, “I Love You, Daddy,” that was set for Thursday.

The Orchard released a statement that said “in light of the allegations concerning Louis C.K. referenced in today’s New York Times, we are canceling tonight’s premiere of ‘I Love You, Daddy.’ There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation."

C.K. added that he has been remorseful for his actions and has tried to learn from them.

“And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position,” C.K. writes.

