How will the DOJ prove Time Warner, AT&T merger harms competition? FCC Chairman Ajit Pai weighs in

DEVELOPING: The Department of Justice is reportedly demanding that AT&T sell CNN in order to approve the company’s acquisition of Time Warner. Critics say the DOJ is being motivated by CNN’s ongoing battle with President Trump, but the head of the department’s antitrust division responded to those claims saying, “I have never been instructed by the White House on this or any other transaction under review by the antitrust division.”

How will the DOJ prove this deal would harm competition in the market? FCC Chairman Ajit Pai weighs in on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” at 11:45 a.m. ET.