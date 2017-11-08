Teenager invents 3D-printed hand for $300

A 15-year-old student is using technology to improve the lives of amputees across the globe.

Stephane Hatgis-Kessell, a pupil at the Dwight School in New York City, developed software to create a 3D-printed hand.

“Every time you open and close your hand your muscle moves a little bit, so even amputees who don’t have parts of their hand, they still have that muscle intact. So my sensor simply picks up on that,” Hatgis-Kessell told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” on Wednesday.

The teen innovator, who has worked on the software since sixth grade, said every part of the device can be customized to the user’s needs. While other products of its kind can cost around $65,000, according to Hatgis-Kessell, his prosthetic mechanism costs $300 to make.

“My goal is to distribute it to especially victims of war in countries that don’t have the great technology that we do in the United States,” he said.