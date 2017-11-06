Texans discussed signing Kaepernick after Watson injury, head coach says

The Houston Texans discussed whether to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the aftermath of starter Deshaun Watson’s season-ending knee injury, head coach Bill O’Brien said Monday.

When asked about Kaepernick on Monday, a day after Tom Savage struggled in a loss to the Colts, O'Brien said: "We talk about the roster and what's out there every day Rick and I."

When pressed on whether they have specifically discussed adding Kaepernick he said: "Oh yeah, everybody gets discussed."

Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback, began the national anthem protest movement by kneeling last season. He remains unsigned and has filed a complaint that team owners colluded against him because of the protests, which are aimed at police brutality against African-Americans and other social justice issues.

Kaepernick has agreed to attend a mediation session between the NFL’s owners and players next week if the league approves the meeting, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Player advocates requested Kaepernick’s attendance after an earlier meeting with owners in October.

The Texans have not been very active in anthem protests, but the majority of the team kneeled during the anthem before a game on Oct. 29 at Seattle after a report revealed that team owner Bob McNair said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison," during a meeting of NFL owners about players who protest by kneeling. No member of the team kneeled this week before Houston's annual salute to service game to honor members of the military.

The Texans lost 20-14 to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in their first game since Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice. Watson was considered a rookie of the year candidate before his injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.