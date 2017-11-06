Hobby Lobby pres. on TX church shooting: We’re reminded daily there is evil in the world

Steve Green, president of faith-based retail arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby, appeared on the FOX Business Network Monday to discuss the new book he has co-authored about the Bible with his wife Jackie, called “This Dangerous Book.”

Steve Green described the central premise of the book, telling the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, “The Bible itself is and can be very dangerous. There are people even today that are losing their life just for owning it in some countries. And so, we talk about how that this book has impacted our lives, it’s caused us to go on directions and make decisions that we may not have made were it not for the guidelines that were in the Bible.”

Steve Green also discussed the deadly shooting at a church in the suburbs of San Antonio, Texas on Sunday that killed at least 26 people and wounded 20 others.

“We’re reminded almost on a daily basis now that there is evil in the world. There always has been and there always will be, and the Bible really kind of gives us guidelines and tells us that and in many cases is a source of comfort for many people,” Green said on “Varney & Co.”

Jackie Green added that she hoped the Bible would bring those grieving some solace during the difficult time.

“We’re absolutely shocked and there’s just no, there are no words for those people that are just hurting today, but we hope that the Bible will offer them some sort of comfort but there are a lot of hurting people in our world today.”