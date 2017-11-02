Nintendo raises global forecast for Switch to 14M units ahead of holiday season

The Nintendo Switch, slated to be one of the holiday season’s biggest hits, has already been a win for the company this year. The video game maker saw a 35% jump in net profit in its fiscal first half, from April through September, largely aided by sales of its latest video game console.

Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aime weighed in on strong sales of the Switch, saying on the FOX Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” “We launched the system back in March on a global basis. It’s selling exceptionally well, here in the United States we’re selling over 2.6million just since March. We haven’t had our first holiday season yet, so it is the holiday gift to have.”

Adding to the company’s optimism heading into the holiday season is strong sales of the new game “Super Mario Odyssey.”

“This game is just on fire on a global basis. Here in the United States, we’ve sold over 1.1 million units, that means four out of every 10 owners of Nintendo Switch have bought the game and we think that’s going to continue to increase through the holiday season,” Fils-Aime told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

With strong demand for the Switch already and the holiday season on the way, the company raised its sales forecast for the console.

“We’ve got very strong expectations, we just raised our global forecast for Nintendo Switch from 10 million units globally to 14 million units – so, very high expectations.”

But when Bartiromo raised concerns about if the company could meet the high demand for the Switch leading into the holidays, Fils-Aime responded, “Because we increased our global production, we do believe that there’s going to be a lot of product out in the market. What we can’t judge for is the demand and we know demand is high but with 14 million units that we’re going to sell this fiscal year, we think consumers are going to be able to get their hands on it.”