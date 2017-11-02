New Sam Adams $200 beer is too strong for sale in 12 states

Samuel Adams brewing company recently unveiled the latest edition of its $200 “Utopia” beer – a brew so strong that it’s illegal in 12 states.

The “Utopias” are “extreme barrel-aged beers” that are brewed using special ingredients and yeast strains and aged in a variety of barrels. Sam Adams says the 2017 edition includes a blend of some batches that have “been aged up to 24 years.”

The beer also has 28% alcohol by volume, which is above the legal limit in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington. Just 68 “Utopia” casks were brewed, and just 13,000 bottles of the vintage will hit U.S. shelves.

“The brew is reminiscent of a rich vintage Port, old Cognac, or fine Sherry with notes of dark fruit, subtle sweetness, and a deep rich malty smoothness,” the brewery said on its website.

This year marks the 10th time that Sam Adams has released a Utopia brew. The limited-edition release was first issued in 2002.