Harvey Weinstein sex scandal is the tip of iceberg, Hollywood producer says

Amid the sexual harassment scandal surrounding disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, another industry elite is looking to expose the long history of pedophilia in Hollywood.

Hollywood producer and filmmaker Gabe Hoffman called the Weinstein scandal the “tip of the iceberg.” He’s produced a documentary called “An Open Secret”, chronicling alleged rampant child sexual abuse in the industry, calling it “the film Hollywood didn’t want you to see.”

“It’s interesting to hear some of these big stars coming out, Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, talking about when they were under age with these predators. But you don’t hear about the kids, you hear about them in our film,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” Friday.

Hoffman says that stars in the industry need to address the sexual assault allegations.

“What we really should see is Hollywood stars come out and start talking about ‘how can we better protect children?’ How can Hollywood get these actual convicted pedophiles off of sets?... [There are] actual convicted pedophiles still working in Hollywood,” Hoffman said.