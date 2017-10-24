The 'vegan mafia' turns to meatless meat to solve world hunger

Silicon Valley’s “vegan mafia” is using cellular agriculture to solve world hunger.

Animal agriculture contributes more to greenhouse gas emissions than all of the transportation vehicles combined and is failing to feed the world, according to Fifty Years founding partner Seth Bannon.

“The food system is broken from top to bottom and one of the largest problems is animal agriculture itself,” he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria." “Factory farming has reached the limits of scale but it’s still not feeding people."

There are a plethora of businesses working to resolve issues like the failure to feed the world, but one company that stands out is Memphis Meats, the entrepreneur said.

“A cow is essentially being used as a piece of technology to take plant protein inputs and then convert them into outputs that we like to eat, drink or wear.”

Simply put, the company, which is backed by investments from Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Cargill, one of the largest “conventional players” in meatless meat, is using technology to produce meat without animals.