Fewer Miami cops working Dolphins games over anthem protests

Police officers in Florida are cutting the National Football League’s security in protest of national anthem kneeling at Miami Dolphins games.

The number of off-duty officers volunteering to work at this past Sunday’s football game between the New York Jets and the Dolphins was about a third less than usual.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman, Sgt. Demetrick Pennie, president of the Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation, said police departments across the country should follow the Miami Police Department’s decision to not work at the NFL games over the anthem protests.

“The NFL has no accountability whatsoever and to allow these players to continue to protest and disrespect our flag and our national anthem, it can’t be tolerated,” he said.

Dade County Police Benevolent Association President John Rivera told the Miami Herald on Sunday that the police presence will be “the minimal amount where they feel safe, but I don’t think they’re going to have the ideal amount.”

Sgt. Pennie applauds President Trump’s call to boycott NFL games over the anthem protests and said fans attend games to watch football.

“I am all for President Trump’s call for fans boycotting the games. I think it should happen because no one wants to go there and see that disrespect. This is a venue for entertainment and people want to go there and be entertained,” he said.

Normally, about 400 off-duty officers show up to secure the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but only 270 were expected at the game, according to Rivera.

“I think those law enforcement officers, I know that they have the right not to work overtime. So I agree with them not to work overtime, but not to volunteer their time to work there,” he said.