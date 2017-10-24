Charlie Daniels: Let's work together, pay our taxes & make this country work

Country music legend Charlie Daniels turns 81 years old next week, but he has no plans of slowing down.

The Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee says he plans to play shows 130 nights out of the year, which he equated to the stamina of 70-year-old President Donald Trump during an interview on “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday.

Daniels has long been a supporter of Trump and says he is in favor of his tax reform plan, even if it does not include a tax cut for the rich.

“If I don’t get [a tax cut] and everyone else does, that’s ok. As long as it helps the economy because when it helps the economy, it helps everybody,” Daniels says. “Let’s work together, let’s pay our taxes, let’s make this country work.”

Trump is currently proposing simplifying the tax code from seven brackets to three with rates set at 12%, 25% and 33%, but is reportedly considering adding a fourth bracket for those who earn $1 million or more and keeping the top rate at 39.6%.

Daniels says that if there is a tax cut for the wealthy, he hopes that the money they are saving will be redistributed into the economy.

“There’s a lot of people that make more money than me. I don’t care, give them a tax break. They can put that money back into the economy and buy concert tickets and records and books,” Daniels says.