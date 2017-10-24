Budweiser to release Prohibition-era beer

Budweiser is hopping in a time machine as it serves up a brew that dates back to the Prohibition era.

The brand, part of Anheuser-Busch (BUD) plans to release its limited-edition 1933 Repeal and Reserve Amber Lager for customers this holiday season, which is based on a “forgotten recipe” dating back to pre-Prohibition days. The formula for the lager was created by Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, who wasn’t able to sell the product outside the St. Louis area due to the enforcement of Prohibition—which banned the manufacturing, transporting and sale of alcoholic beverages—in 1920. Thirteen years later, the law was repealed.

“While Budweiser Repeal Reserve is a great tasting Amber Lager, it also tells the story of an important part of our history and gives reason for celebration," Budweiser Vice President Ricardo Marques said in a statement.

Budweiser’s special brew features a “light, hoppy aroma and a rich caramel-malt taste” and a higher ABV (alcohol by volume). The amber lager comes in at 6.1% versus the original beer’s 5%, according to the company, and will be packaged in vintage bottles.

Expand / Contract Budweiser is Unveiling a Fleet of Vintage Cars in Manhattan in Partnership with Lyft on Wednesday, October 25 (PRNewsfoto/Budweiser) (PRNewsfoto/Budweiser)

The beer company is celebrating the occasion by partnering with ridesharing company Lyft, which will bring antique cars to the streets of New York City. On Oct. 25, customers can opt to get a free ride in a 1930s-era vehicle while receiving a 15-minute tour of Manhattan, including areas and landmarks that were “integral to Prohibition.”

Last month, Budweiser announced it was partnering with Lyft as part of its “Give a Damn” campaign, providing 10,000 free round-trip rides each weekend and on certain holidays through the end of the year.