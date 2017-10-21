5 former US presidents headline hurricane relief concert in Texas

The five living former U.S. presidents headline concert at Texas A&M’s Reed Arena in College Station on Saturday to support victims of this year’s destructive hurricane season.

Titled “Deep From The Heart: One America Appeal Concert,” the event will feature appearances from Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter. The concert will be streamed live on One America Appeal’s YouTube page and on its website.

“The 43rd President and I, and our distinguished colleagues in this 'One America Appeal,' are very grateful to these wonderful performers — some of them old friends, some of them new — for giving their time and talent to help the urgent cause of hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean,” George H.W. Bush said in a statement to Fox News. “It’s important that those affected by these devastating storms know that, even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we’re with them for the long haul."

Several musical acts, including rock band Alabama and former “Voice” contestant Cassadee Pope, are set to perform. One America Appeal was specifically formed by the former presidents to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey along the Texas Gulf Coast and was later expanded to help those affected by Hurricane Irma in Florida and Hurricane Maria in Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Donations raised during the event will be collected by the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation and dispersed to various charities. The event’s website says “100 cents out of every dollar” will go straight toward hurricane relief efforts.

“Deep From The Heart” is expected to draw a sellout crowd of roughly 11,000 people, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.