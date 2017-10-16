Dolly Parton on Harvey Weinstein: He worked my butt off, but I never had the problems with him

Country music legend and actress Dolly Parton weighed in on the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, telling FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on “Varney & Co.”, “Well, yeah, I mean that’s a really heartbreaking thing all around.”

Parton then detailed her experience working with Weinstein, explaining, “I only worked with Harvey once and the only thing I remember he worked my butt off … he was a businessman also. But I never had the problems with him that some of them did.”

When asked what kind of advice she would give to young actresses getting into the business, Parton responded, “I think things like this are going to bring to the forefront and I think that’ll give them extra strength to say, ‘hey, remember what happened here, you better back off a little bit,’” she said.

Parton said she felt her family helped prepare her for how to deal with potentially similar situations.

“I grew up in a family of six brothers and my dad and my uncle, so they kind of taught me the ropes, you know, if I got in those situations. And so I just kind of have been lucky really, luckier than most. But it’s a sad situation, I agree.”

After raising millions last year for the victims of wildfires in Tennessee, Parton says some star power can achieve the same results for the victims of the recent wildfires in Northern California.

“I think that’s what’s happening now with all the raising money for all these problems, the stars need to step up, and they do. Very generous I think, entertainers, don’t you? They all want to seem to help in any way they can.”