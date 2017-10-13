Actor urges Clooney, Hollywood elites to help fight sexual misconduct

Actor Antonio Sabato, Jr., who is running for Congress in California, shamed Hollywood for not speaking up about sexual harassment allegations involving film executive Harvey Weinstein.

“This is a disgrace… This has been going on for years, and people knew about it,” Sabato, Jr. told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Friday.

Last week, more than a dozen women accused the film producer of sexual harassment and rape. Actresses and Hollywood insiders also claimed they were allegedly victimized. Sabato, Jr. puts the onus on leaders in Hollywood to speak up and prevent this from ever happening again.

“We are at a time where we don’t see any protests from Hollywood, from elites, from people like George Clooney and the studio executives—they should be protesting like they protested against our president every single day,” he said.

In his opinion, Hollywood actors should put aside fear of not getting work or having their contracts cancelled to address the issue in Congress.

“We are talking about rape and nobody talked about this in Hollywood? And they call themselves the way of the future… This is serious. We [have] to fight for this,” he said.