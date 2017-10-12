Trump administration has ‘boots on the ground’ in California: SBA’s McMahon

Linda McMahon, the head of the Small Business Administration, who is instrumental in disaster relief, told FOX Business that California is equipped to start receiving aid in wake of devastating wildfires.

Continue Reading Below

“We’ve already got boots on the ground. They are setting up some of the disaster relief offices,” McMahon told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday, and added that they are awaiting President Trump’s declaration for individual relief.

McMahon just returned from Houston, Texas to assess the effects of Hurricane Harvey. So far, the SBA has approved more than $1 billion to homeowners and businesses, and the former CEO and co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) expects requests from Florida, Puerto Rico and California will start pouring in soon.

Meanwhile, President Trump vowed to put more money in the pockets of Americans and small business owners during a speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

“The more than 30 million Americans who have small businesses will see… a 40% cut in their marginal tax rate,” Trump said.

McMahon said small businesses are optimistic tax policy will boost growth and lending.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“Small businesses are just now gearing back up to approaching the lenders for their loan. They are more optimistic now that tax reform is going to go through -- they are willing to take a little more risk,” she said.