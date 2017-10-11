Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman not liable for lawsuits: fmr. NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly

Hollywood A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie were the latest celebs to accuse former film executive Harvey Weinstein of harassment.

In 2015, New York Police investigated a sexual assault complaint against the film producer. The probe included audio of Weinstein making alleged advances towards a young model.

The Manhattan District Attorney at the time did not file charges, but former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly told FOX Business this is “standard procedure.”

“These are ‘he said, she said’ cases initially, trying to get some information to support the allegations. So using these tapes and phone calls is fairly a standard affair,” Kelly told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria,” and added that whatever new evidence turned in could lead to the district attorney making a decision on whether-or-not to prosecute.

Meanwhile, Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, made an announcement that she would be leave the 65-year-old Hollywood producer on the heels of rape accusations by three other women. While the legal fallout is still unclear, in Kelly’s opinion, Chapman isn’t liable for lawsuits involving her husband.