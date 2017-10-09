‘Batman’s’ Burt Ward: From caped to canine crusader

Burt Ward, who portrayed Robin in the original “Batman” television series, has developed a brand of all-natural, American-made dog food.

Continue Reading Below

Ward told FOX Business that he created the dog food with owners in mind.

“It’s designed for longevity, not for profit,” Ward said to Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

Ward, who operates Gentle Giants Rescue and Adoptions with his wife, said his dog food can extend a pet’s life span.

“It’s not just the food, it’s how you feed and care for your dogs – We have them living 27 years, healthy [and] active” Ward said. “Our dogs are so healthy, the only time they go to the veterinarian is every three years for a $10 rabies update.”

Currently, there are 80 million dogs in 67 million households in America, according to Ward, who will take the brand national by the end of October.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“We are going to be in almost 700 stores where people can get our food,” he said and added: “The most exciting thing is your viewers can buy our food at half the price of what they pay in a pet store.”