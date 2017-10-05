Tips for becoming a successful entrepreneur

Becoming the next Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg may not happen overnight, but TIGER 21 Chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt joined FOX Business on Thursday to explain how entrepreneurs can become thriving business owners.

Continue Reading Below

According to the company website, TIGER 21 has over 500 members and includes entrepreneurs who have “created, built and sold their own businesses.”

“Our members are not so much from high technology. They are selling hamburgers and they are selling medical devices and they are providing services,” Sonnenfeldt told Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria.

Sonnefeldt said getting a mentor an effective way to boost your potential.

“If you take 100 successful people in any business endeavor, the 50 that are most successful have mentors in their life. The 50 that are least successful have excuses why they don’t have mentors,” he said.

He added great entrepreneurs are enthusiastic and take initiative.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“The ability to be optimistic and jump. Luck tends to favor those who are ready and willing to take the risk,” he said.