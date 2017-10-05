Las Vegas massacre hero: We can do more to unite

Las Vegas shooting witness and Iraq war veteran Colin Donohue became a hero in Las Vegas when he helped concertgoers during the shooting at a country music festival in the city. Donohue described his experience during the shooting, telling the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, “We went back out and started helping people and doing hasty triage, there was a, the first person we went to was dead, DOA, and we, every person we went to we tried to make sure that they were alright. It was just a surreal experience and we had to do what we had to do.”

Continue Reading Below

According to Donohue there were many heroes that night that emerged from the tragedy that night.

“There was so many people and there was such a great effort and it showed such unity and such bravery, it was an honor for me to be with them,” Donohue said on “Varney & Co.”

Donohue said he did his best to help out the EMTs, doctors and nurses on the scene.

“I was just trying to help them out, so for me to be a part of that experience, I don’t know, It was a horrible experience but at the same time there were a lot of people that came together and put forth just as much effort as I did, I wish I could have done more.”

Donohue said that though the city has come together and done so much already, he believed they should take it a step further, calling for a concert to raise money for the victims and their families, telling Varney, “I think we can do more, I think there should be a unifying event.”